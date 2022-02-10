SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor will change conferences starting in July of 2023.

Evangel is moving into the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The KCAC is the oldest conference in the NAIA.

And the Valor will become the league’s 14th member.

Other schools in the KCAC include Avila, Kansas Wsleyan and the Uiversity of St. Mary.

Evangel’s Athletics Director Dennis McDonald says the move aligns the Valor with like-minded institutions and raise the profile of Evangel University.

The Valor will compete in the Heart of America for one more season.

Evangel has been a member of the Heart since 1987.