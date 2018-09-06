Evangel Targets Ravens For Third Win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will wrap up their three game season opening homestand Saturday night when they host Benedictine.

And Chuck Hepola’s troops are looking to go three for three.

In order to do that, they’ll have to pull off another big upset.

The Crusaders have upended ranked opponents in Southwest Assemblies and Grand View.

Saturday it’s 12th ranked Benedictine in town.

The last time Evangel beat the Ravens was back in 2012.

Defense has been the key to the Crusaders this season especially getting turnovers.

“It’s a big part of the game. Coach Hepola goes over it consistantly. Turnover ratio, whoever wins that usually wins the game. That’s what we try to focus on as a defense. Try to get the ball back to the offense,” said Evangel defensive back Mo Downey.

“It really kind of reminds me of two similar teams. Because we have a lot of veteran coaches on our staff as well. I’m not sure the last time, we haven’t beat them since I’ve been here. So hopefully we can step up and take care of business and win on the scoreboard,” said Evangel coach Chuck Hepola.