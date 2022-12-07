SPRINGFIELD, Mo–There was a big time battle in the Heart of America Conference Wednesday night at the Ashcroft Center.

8-1 Evangel hosting 8-1 Mid-America Nazarene.

Both of these teams ranked in the NAIA polls, the Valor number 13, the Pioneers number 22.

And what a start, Evangel with the steal down the floor to Edriel Martinborough, but the Pioneers Kaleb Jones McCrary swats it away, ouch.

The Crusaders answer with Manrique Alvarado’s pass to Stephen Salvi with the catch and shoot three, 12-6 Valor.

A fast-paced game, Pioneers down the floor to Jake Alexander for the layup, Mid-America in front 17-14.

Evangel on the run again, Autry Acord saves the ball back to Chandler Oriakhi who fakes then slams it home it’s a one point game.

Then the Valor’s Josh Pritchett with the shot fake and the three, it’s 24-22 Evangel.

Later Pritchett showing off his inside game as well, and he led the Valor with 16 points and Evangel wins its eighth straight 79-66.

On the womens side, Evangel beats Mid-Am 72-67, the Valor unbeaten at home this season.