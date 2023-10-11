SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Unbeaten Evangel picks up the second half of its football season this week with a trip to Kansas to play 1-5 Bethany.

15th-ranked Evangel is in the KCAC’s Kessinger division.

And the next five games are all in the division and will count toward an ultimate berth in the NAIA playoffs.

And it just so happens the two best teams in the conference, Evangel and ninth-ranked Southwestern are in the same division.

Both are unbeaten and nationally ranked.

They’ll meet at Southwestern November fourth.

Evangel wouldn’t be looking past teams like Bethany.

“Ahh no. Not. We go in every single week and we’re just focused on that team. And we’re focused on ourselves. We always say, Coach Hepola always says, the only team that can beat Evangel is Evangel. So we want to come in and perfect our job. And win every single day of the week. And that way we can win on Saturdays. That’s our goal. We want to win our division. We don’t want any doubt, or hope that we can in based on our ranking. We want to win out and show them that we’re the team to beat,” said Evangel quarterback R.J. Wakely.