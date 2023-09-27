SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor are 5-0 this season and ranked 18th in the country in this week’s NAIA poll.

Two weeks ago, Evangel’s offense scored 59 points.

Last week, the defense stepped up again.

The balance has kept the team undefeated.

Saturday Chuck Hepola’s Valor will go to Kansas City to play Avila.

It’s the first time since 2017 that these old Heart of America Conference foes have played.

Last week, Evangel got a nailbiting victory against Ottawa.

Evangel scored 14 third quarter points to take the lead.

And then held off the Braves with a couple of fourth quarter defensive stands.

“Luckily the offense has been picked up their stuff. They got us back in the game. Defense, we told ourselves on the sideline. Who are we, what is this game going to make us? We decided as a unit we’re going to get this done. Unfortunately that punt got blocked and it came down to that last series. We just kind of looked at ourselves and said you know what this is it. Brad Meyers came over and said championship calibre. Who are you? What are you going to do? So there was not doubt in my mind we were going to stop them and that’s what we did,” said Evangel defensive back Jaren Foster.