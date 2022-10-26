SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor will be on the home gray turf Saturday in Nixa when they host Mid-America Nazarene.

It’ll be the last home game of the season, and it’s also Homecoming.

5-2 Evangel will take on a 6-2 Pioneers team.

Evangel, Mid-Am and Benedictine are all 2-0 in the South division of the Heart of America conference.

The Valor defense has stepped up for Evangel, helping the team build a three game winning streak.

And they want to keep it going against the Pioneers.

In addition to Homecoming festivities, the game will also be senior day for players who will be competing in their last home game.

“A lot of emotion. A lot of young men this will be their last time to be able to play out there for Evangel. And there will be a big crowd. That’s a nice thing. There will be a nice crowd so we’ll have a lot of support. Obviously we usually have support every week but probably even more,” said Evangel coach Chuck Hepola.

“Definitely the last year for me. It’s sad but I don’t have any regrets. I got coached by some great guys. And I know that I’ve done what I could to do what they’ve asked. I’m leaving with my head held high for sure,” said Evangel senior Seth Cathey.