Evangel ready to resume winning tradition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will kick off their college football season in two weeks at home against Clarke University.

In a topsy-turvy covid football season, Evangel is scheduled to play a normal season.

Coach Chuck Hepola’s team will play a complete Heart of America schedule in the fall.

The NAIA voted to move its football playoff to the spring because of the pandemic, however it left each conference to decide when they want to play.

The Heart of America elected to play in the fall.

Evangel is ranked 17th in the country in the NAIA poll, and picked to finish third in the Heart and has become a perennial playoff contender.

“We refer to it as basically our culture. And we talk alot about hey this is how we do things at Evangel. And we use a phrase ‘time, tested and proven.’ So when you look back at some of the things that we’ve done over the years, the way we’ve done is time, tested and obviously has been proven. And it’s proven with some victories on Saturday. And then fortunate enough to be in the top 25,” said Evangel coach Chuck Hepola.

Evangel may be playing football, but you won’t be able watch.

At least not for the first few games.

No fans will be allowed in September.

The first home game in October is not until the 24th against Mid-America Nazarene.

Evangel will re-evaluate the no fans policy at that time.