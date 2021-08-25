Evangel ready to kick off 2021 NAIA season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel football team will kick off the collegiate season in southwest Missouri on Saturday.

Chuck Hepola’s team will go to Dubuque, Iowa to play Clarke University.

Evangel will be trying to hit the reset button on a program that was rebuilding last year when the covid pandemic severely interrupted the season.

The Heart of America Conference tried to play a full season in the fall, but Evangel managed only seven games.

Contests at the beginning and the end of the season were canceled because of covid quarantines.

Hepola is hoping for a less stressful 2021.

“You would literally walk out to the practice field and your team would be different. You have a practice on Tuesday, you come out on Wednesday and you would not have the same young men out there. It was very difficult to maintain continuity. It was definitely an interesting year. You know covid is one of those things you looked at, certain things you look at and say alright we were forced to do this. And say you know that’s actually not a bad idea we ought to continue to do that. And there was a lot of things you experienced and to be quiet honest with you hope to not experience again,” said Hepola.