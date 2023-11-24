SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Chuck Hepola had his Evangel football team on the practice field early Friday morning.

Then the team left for a trip to McKenzie, Tennessee and Saturday’s NAIA playoff game with Bethel.

The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. about two hours west of Nashville.

This is the first time in 18 years that the Valor has made it to the playoffs.

Evangel ran the table in the regular season going 11-0 and finishing the season ranked number nine in the country.

Both Evangel and Bethel got first round byes in the NAIA championship tournament.

The Wildcats are 10-1 this season and will give Evangel a battle.

“They are an RPO team literally almost every snap. And on defense they’re a three down, what we refer to as a three down, and get into a Bear front. Man they just fly around. Yea we have to be fundamentally sound. We have to be focused on what we’re doing. And just play a year of no fear, just play fearless. You know Evangel doesn’t beat Evangel. That’s what we talk about, limit our mistakes. And just play well in all three phases,” said Hepola.