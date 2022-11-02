SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Evangel Valor are a win away from controlling their destiny in the Heart of America South.

The only thing standing in their way is the 6th ranked team in the country.

The Valor will head to Benedictine on Saturday to take on the Ravens in a battle of the two undefeated teams in conference play.

“We’ve been fortunate over the past few years, I think four of the past six years we’ve played either the second to last or last game of the season for a conference championship,” Valor head coach Chuck Hepola said. “We are very proud of our kids, proud of our program, proud of our coaches and we know what is at stake there is no doubt.”

The Valor haven’t beaten the Ravens as the road team since 2007.

“Personally it would mean a lot,” Evangel quarterback RJ Wakley said. “The amount of time I have put in, and I know that every single one of these players put in time. The sacrifices the parents made growing up it all leads to this moment right here.”

The Valor are riding a four game winning streak into the contest.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00.