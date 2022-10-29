NIXA, Mo. — The Evangel Valor were down, but not out.

The Valor fell behind against MidAmerica Nazarene, but scored the final 21 points of the game en route to the 21-13 win in the home finale at Eagle Stadium in Nixa.

“My heart rate goes up all the time,” Valor head coach Chuck Hepola said in a release. “You are guaranteed adversity. You have to learn to deal with that.”

Following a touchdown and two Trevor Highley field goals, the Pioneers had built a 13-0 lead to silence the homecoming crowd.

Sammy Robinson broke through on a 21 yard run to put Evangel on the board and make it a 13-7 game at halftime.

Bryce Nyumah added the go ahead points with a 22 yard run in the third quarter, followed with RJ Wakley finding Dillon Hester on a 17-yard pass to add some insurance

The win helped the Valor (6-2, 3-0) stay in the race for the Heart of America Conference South Division title.

They will travel to Benedictine, who is also 3-0 in South play next weekend.