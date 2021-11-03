Evangel preps for must win game against Benedictine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor football team needs a little help if it’s to get into the NAIA playoffs.

Chuck Hepola’s team will host Benedictine in a must win game Saturday.

The Valor is 2-1 in Heart of America South Division play.

Baker and Central Methodist are both 3-0 and play each other Saturday.

Evangel lost to Baker, and will wrap up the regular season against the Eagles.

None of the scoreboard watching will matter if Evangel can’t take care of business Saturday.

And that means not losing focus on the Benedictine Ravens.

“We didn’t even mention it to tell the truth. Because all we need to worry about is what we’re doing this week, playing that opponent. So there wasn’t anything mentioned to the guys. But I’m sure, they’re smart guys, they’re able to get on the computer, their phones and all those things and figure that stuff out,” said Hepola.

“These two games, we’re not really concerned about the last one just yet. The most important game is the next one. That’s the mentality we’ve had all season. That’s the mentality that I’ve had ever since I’ve been here. So we’re excited and we’re going to come out guns ablazing,” said Evangel Tight End Haaken Friend.