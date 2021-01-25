Evangel powers past Baker in OT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 40 minutes was not enough for the Crusaders and the Wildcats on Monday night.

Evangel picked up only its second win in the past eight games with the 76-75 overtime home win against Baker.

Chris Stocks scored a team-high 20 points for the Crusaders (9-10, 8-6).

Josh Pritchett and Cade Coffman also scored in double figures for Evangel.

Evangel scored the first five points of the contest before the Wildcats scored four straight to close the gap.

Neither team held a double digit lead, with the Wildcats holding the largest lead at nine points with a little over seven minutes left in the second half.

Both teams traded leads before Pritchett made a pair of free throws with five seconds left to send the game into overtime.

With Evangel up one in overtime, neither team scored a point down the final 1:32 of the ballgame.

The Crusaders are back on the road on Wednesday against Park.