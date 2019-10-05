Evangel posts second most school points in homecoming shutout

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OZARK, Mo. — Evangel football bounced back from last week’s controversial loss to Grand View in a major way Saturday, shutting out Graceland 65-0.

The nine touchdowns and a safety mark the second most points in team history on top of the Crusader’s second shutout of the season.

Evangel improves to 6-1 with the victory on homecoming day.

The Crusaders take a bye week now before starting Heart South Division competition hosting No. 2 Benedictine on Oct. 19.

Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports