Evangel posts second most school points in homecoming shutout

OZARK, Mo. — Evangel football bounced back from last week’s controversial loss to Grand View in a major way Saturday, shutting out Graceland 65-0.

The nine touchdowns and a safety mark the second most points in team history on top of the Crusader’s second shutout of the season.

Evangel improves to 6-1 with the victory on homecoming day.

The Crusaders take a bye week now before starting Heart South Division competition hosting No. 2 Benedictine on Oct. 19.

Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m.