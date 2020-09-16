Evangel playing it safe as season kick off approaches

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will finally kick off their 2020 football season Saturday at Culver-Stockton.

Chuck Hepola’s team was supposed to host Clarke University last week, but that game was postponed because of Covid-19 infections on the Lions.

Of the three Heart of America games scheduled for last week, only one game was played.

Evangel will look to improve on last year’s 8-3 record.

But the constant specter of covid looms over Hepola and football coaches at all levels of the game.

The Crusaders have been tested for covid, and quarantined players are a reality of this strange season.

“I have a son that plays on this team. So not only am I the head football coach, and the safety of this team. But I also have my own flesh and blood on this field. And I know that he feels safe. I know our coaches feel safe. And keep in mind at the end of the day we all got into coaching because we care greatly about these kids. I think we get a bad rap that we think it’s strictly about wins and losses. And that’s absolutely not the case,” said Hepola.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets