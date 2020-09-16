Evangel playing it safe as season kick off approaches

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will finally kick off their 2020 football season Saturday at Culver-Stockton.

Chuck Hepola’s team was supposed to host Clarke University last week, but that game was postponed because of Covid-19 infections on the Lions.

Of the three Heart of America games scheduled for last week, only one game was played.

Evangel will look to improve on last year’s 8-3 record.

But the constant specter of covid looms over Hepola and football coaches at all levels of the game.

The Crusaders have been tested for covid, and quarantined players are a reality of this strange season.

“I have a son that plays on this team. So not only am I the head football coach, and the safety of this team. But I also have my own flesh and blood on this field. And I know that he feels safe. I know our coaches feel safe. And keep in mind at the end of the day we all got into coaching because we care greatly about these kids. I think we get a bad rap that we think it’s strictly about wins and losses. And that’s absolutely not the case,” said Hepola.