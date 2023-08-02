SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor will kick off the new football season on Saturday, August 26th when the Valor hosts Kansas Wesleyan at Nixa’s Eagles Stadium.

This is Chuck Hepola’s fifth season as Evangel’s head coach.

But this season will be a little different for Hepola and the entire Valor program.

Evangel will be playing in a new conference, the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The Valor is one of 12 football playing schools in the KCAC.

Evangel was 7-3 last season and was picked to finish second in their division in the KCAC preseason poll released Wednesday.

Hepola talked about being in the new league.

“It’s going to be just like new every week. And it kind of revives you a little bit. Because you don’t know what you’ll encounter. I’m really looking forward to that. What it does, it’s almost like a reload for you. Because you’re not in this automatic mode where you know what’s coming. So we have to be alert to everything that’s happening. It makes it more exciting in my opinion,” said Hepola.