SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Evangel tipped off the Heart of America post season tournament Thursday night at home against Central Methodist.

The conference naming Josh Pritchett as the player of the year.

And he sets the tone early, rips the ball out of this Eagle’s hands and then downcourt to Bryce Hunt for the slam dunk, 11-nothing Valor start.

Then the kick out to Autry Acord, the Heart defensive player of the year with the three and the foul, it’s 20-7 Evangel.

Central Methodist hitting from the perimeter, Jaquan Morris with the three, it’s a ten point deficit.

But Evangel answers with Stephen Salvi, he hits the three from the wing, and the Valor wins 87-84 will play Peru State next.