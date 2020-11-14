Evangel MBB earns first win of the season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first win of the season can occasionally be the hardest to get.

The Evangel Crusaders earned win number one of the 2020-21 season with an 86-78 win over Bellevue in the second game of the BBC Classic.

A back-and-forth first half that saw the game tied at 40 at halftime, but Evangel (1-3) would step on the gas in the second half.

The Crusaders enjoyed a 18-4 run in the second half to turn a four point deficit into a 10 point lead with a little over four minutes to play. The game wouldn’t get any closer than 5 points.

Cade Coffman led the Crusaders during that stretch and for most of the game, contributing 15 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Josh Pritchett paced the Crusaders in scoring with 17 points, including a healthy 6-8 from the line.

Five Crusaders scored in double digits, the most in a single game this season.

Evangel will enjoy the Springfield city limits for the next few weeks as the Crusaders open a three-game homestand on Wednesday before traveling to play Missouri State at JQH Arena on Friday after Thanksgiving.