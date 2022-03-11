NEW ORLEANS–Evangel faced Florida College in the first round of the NAIA tournament.

It’s the first time in seven years that the Valor have made this tourney.

And Cade Coffman hits this turnaround, it’s 23-20 Valor.

Second half, Josh Pritchett with the steal and the slam dunk, Evangel down by seven.

They battle back, ten seconds left Pritchett’s floater ties the game at 72.

The Falcons have the ball, time running out, Phat Cleveland with the three, it’s good, and Florida College beats Evangel 75-72 in a heartbreaker.