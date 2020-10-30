Evangel looks to snap a losing skid at Missouri Valley

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will be looking for their fourth straight victory over Missouri Valley Saturday afternoon.

And that would be welcome news for the Crusaders who go into the game with a 1-4 record.

Evangel rallied in the second half last week to get back into the ballgame against Mid-America Nazarene.

But ended up losing by a touchdown.

One goal Saturday is not to dig themselves a big hole.

This series has been streaky, with Valley winning nine straight before Evangel got on its run.

Chuck Hepola is hoping his team can use the momentum built last week to get a fourth straight win over Valley.

“They run some similar things that we do offensively. they’re playing different quarterbacks. I’m not sure they’e 100 percent sure on who they want to be their starting quarterback. Right now their depth chart is different from who they started last week. So you have a different guy in there. So obviously going through some growing pains there. They’re always going to play solid defense. They’re always going to play solid special teams,” said Hepola.