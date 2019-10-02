Evangel looks to overcome bad call

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will return to Ozark Saturday afternoon for Homecoming.

And the Crusaders will be in a surly mood.

This after a contraversial finish to last week’s game at Grand View.

A minute left in the game, Evangel up 28-25 and on fourth down the ref calls pass interference.

The Vikings end up throwing a TD pass and winning the game 32-28.

After the game, the Heart of America head of officials told Evangel coach Chuck Hepola that it was a bad call.

That bad call cost Evangel a win and dropped them six spots in this week’s NAIA poll.

“It should have went our way. Unfortunately it didn’t. So what you do is get up, dust your boots off, and get back out there and give it everything you got. So it was unfortunate but that stuff happens. In sports there’s human error,” said Hepola.

“Yea it’s something that you can’t control, that’s what the coaches stressed. We can’t control it. So you kind of just let it burn a bit and move on and learn from it,” said defensive back Dalton Taylor.