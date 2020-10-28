Evangel looks to get back to “standard of excellence”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will hit the road Saturday in hopes of beating Missouri Valley and grabbing their second win of the season.

The Crusaders are 1-4 after losing at home last week to Mid-America Nazarene.

Evangel fell behind in the first half to the Pioneers.

The Crusaders rallied in the second half, but ended up losing by a touchdown.

Missouri Valley is 1-3 and has lost three straight.

But Crusader coach Chuck Hepola says the focus is on getting his squad fixed.

“We have a standard here within our program of how we play and how we expect to play. And we have to get better. We have to get better as a football team. We have to get better as a football program. We have to get better as a coaching staff. At the end of the day you’re trying to become a better football player every day. And become a better football coach every day. So we’re just striving to do that. And try to get back to our standard of excellence. That’s one of the things that’s been a point of emphasis with our team and our coaching staff this week,” said Hepola.