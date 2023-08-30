SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor will hit the road Saturday night and try to move to 2-0 in this 2023 campaign.

Chuck Hepola’s Valor beat Kansas Wesleyan 17-7 in last week’s season opener.

It wasn’t pretty.

Evangel overcame five turnovers and rallied to win.

Dillon Hester caught two second quarter touchdown passes to lift the Valor to victory.

Evangel will hit the road and square off with a Tabor Bluejay team that lost its opener, giving up 51 points.

Coach Hepola is focusing more on the mistakes his team made against Kansas Wesleyan.

You rarely have five turnovers and win the game.

“It’s not something that we want to repeat. No doubt. So those are things that aren’t really like us. We don’t really do that very often. But the nice thing is that the defense matched the turnovers. So that was what kind of kept us in the game. Matching those and kind of cancelling that out. Those are all very fixable mistakes. But we can’t give the ball to the opponent. That’s a no no you just can’t do that,” said Hepola.