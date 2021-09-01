Evangel looks for second win of season at new home stadium

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will make their home debut Saturday night when they host Graceland.

It’ll also be a new home stadium for Evangel.

EU is moving its home games to Nixa’s Eagle Stadium.

Chuck Hepola’s Evangel team will be looking to go to 2-0 on the season.

Evangel went to Iowa last week and beat Clarke University 24-9.

EU’s Dyllan Decker threw two touchdown passes, while Evangel’s defense shutout Clarke in the second half.

Ozzie Garcia had seven tackles, a sack and a forced fumble to win the conference’s defensive player of the week.

The Nixa product is excited about playing at Eagle Stadium.

“I’m jacked. You know it’s been four years. I’m hoping to have a little homecoming right. And it’s really refreshing I think. I think it’s going to be a good time. I didn’t like playing at Ozark a whole lot, but Nixa has that new stadium. I haven’t played there yet. So all of us old Nixa guys are pretty excited,” said Garcia.

“We’re excited to always play in front of the home crowd. And we’ll have a new facility that we’ll play at. That’ll be exciting. So it’s good to always play at home. You don’t have to travel, sleep in your own bed, just get up and play the game,” said Hepola.