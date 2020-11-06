Evangel looks for revenge against Central Methodist

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will kick off what could be their last home game of the 2020 season Saturday in Ozark.

Because of a Covid-19 quarantine, Baker had to postpone next week’s game.

That leaves Saturday’s contest against Central Methodist as the last scheduled game in Springfield.

The Crusaders will be looking for back to back wins for the first time this season.

Last year Evangel did not play well against the Eagles and lost at Central Methodist.

And that prevented the Crusaders from advancing to the playoffs.

“Those are things I obviously don’t forget. Obviously as a coach you think about little things to motivate you every day. It didn’t take too much for me to get motivated for this week. Knowing how we played last year against them,” said Evangel coach Chuck Hepola.