Evangel looks for Homecoming upset of #6 Baker

SPRINGFILED, Mo–Over on the football side of things at Evangel, the Valor return to Nixa’s Eagle Stadium for Homecoming on Saturday.

And coach Chuck Hepola’s Valor will face a major test in Baker.

The Wildcats come into the game with a 6-1 record and ranked number six in the country in the NAIA national poll.

Evangel is 4-3 after opening up South Division play last week with a 30-23 win over Missouri Valley.

Baker does two things well, run the ball and score points averaging nearly 42 points per game.

And this game will be on Evangel’s home turf for the first time in four years.

And the Valor defense will be ready.

“Yea their offense, they’ve been good for awhile now that we’ve been playing them. This is my fifth year, we’ve done well against them for four years. They have a really talented back in JD Woods. I think our focus will be trying to slow him down. Yea this is exciting. We always have a big crowd at Homecoming. Just looking forward to it. I haven’t beat Baker since I’ve been here. So it’s a big one for me,” said Evangel Defensive Back Dalton Cloyd.