Evangel looks for Friday Night rebound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Evangel will be trying to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host William Penn.

The game is Friday night in Nixa instead of Saturday night.

Chuck Hepola’s team lost at shootout at Culver-Stockton last week 38-35.

Evangel jumped out to a quick start with 21 first quarter points, but the Wildcats rallied late.

One of the problems was turnovers.

Three EU turnovers threw up roadblocks to the Evangel offense.

Evangel quarterback Dyllan Decker says those are problems that can easily be fixed.

“It hurts, like honestly. When you’re sitting on the bus after the game trying to relax and it’s a pit in your stomach. It’s tough but I think in that situation you learn a lot,” said Decker.

“The conference that we play in you have to bring your “A” game every week simply because of the type of talent that’s in our league. And it’s a very well coached league. Two football teams going head to head good things happened for both sides. We just have to take care of the football a little better,” said Hepola.