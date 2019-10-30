Evangel looks for fourth straight win on senior day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel football team will be looking for their fourth straight win Saturday afternoon when they host Missouri Valley.

The Crusaders are 7-1 this season, the Vikings are 3-5.

And Evangel has beaten Missouri Valley the last two times they’ve played.

It’ll also be senior day at Ozark high school for the Crusaders.

It’ll be the last regular season home game for 18 seniors including quarterback Cam Hardesty.

Hardesty has won back to back Heart of America offensive player of the week awards and wants to go out with a victory.

“These seniors have been a lot of fun. It’s been a true brotherhood. Everybody. But having the last four years with these guys and five with some of them have been here. It’s a lot of time together and its a really special group and we’re looking to finish it out the right way,” said Hardesty.

“What a really great, really four years these group of guys have had. It’s bitter sweet. They embraced me as a head football coach. So it’s special to have had them and to know the type of success those guys have had,” said Evangel coach Chuck Hepola.