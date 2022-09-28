SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor will hit the road Saturday and try to bounce back into the win column.

Last week, the NAIA’s number two ranked team Grand View beat the Valor 27-7.

The Bobcats are 2-3 on the season but beat Evangel last year in Nixa by one point.

The loss to Grand View dropped Evangel to 2-2 on the campaign.

The Valor hung with the mighty Vikings and actually scored on Grand View which had a two game shutout streak going.

There were lessons learned as Evangel goes into their game Saturday at Peru State.

“A lot of perserverance from our young men. And also that our team is and can be physical. That’s the number two team in the nation. And they’re a very physical team. And we also showed them we’re a physical team,” said Evangel coach Chuck Hepola.

“It’s always a good test to go up against those really, really good teams. It shows us who we are. And it allows us to step up to even sometimes their level. Because they’re playing at that high level. That number two team in the country. It showed us that we can raise our play to that level. And we can take that onto the next game,” said Evangel quarterback RJ Wakley.