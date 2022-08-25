NIXA, Mo–The Evangel Valor kicked off their last season in Heart of America Conference Thursday night against Clarke.

It’s the 46th season of Evangel football.

And the Valor have never lost to Clarke, Evangel looking for a fourth straight win against the Pride.

Evangel will join the Kansas Athletic Conference next year.

Second play of the entire season, Hayden Conrad fires over the middle to Dillon Hester, he gets in for the 13 yard score 7-0 Evangel.

Now 7-3, Conrad again going over the middle this time it’s Andrew Holden making the grab through traffic, an 11 yard touchdown, 14-3 Valor.

Back comes the Pride, Brandon Mueller heaves it downfield, Gabe Deadwiler runs underneath it and turns it into a footrace, he’d win it as Clarke gets the 76 yard touchdown, 14-13 Valor.

Final drive of the half, R.J. Wakley in the game for Evangel, he grabs the wild snap, scrambles, spins past a defender, then lofts it to Dillon Hester who makes the one handed snag.

Takes the hit but gets the first down that leads to a field goal.

And Evangel beats Clarke for a fourth straight time winning 31-20.