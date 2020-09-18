Evangel kicks off season against improved Culver-Stockton team.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will kick off their 2020 season on the road at Culver-Stockton.

Both the Crusaders and Wildcats were supposed to start last week, but Covid-19 precautions postponed their games.

So Chuck Hepola shelved one game plan and started working on a second for Culver-Stockton.

Evangel is trying to build on last year’s 8-3 record.

But the Crusaders lost their last two games, and would love to get that taste out of their mouths.

Evangel has won five in a row against Culver-Stockton.

“They have anywhere from 30 to 33 seniors returning. They had a winning record last year. And were picked right below Grand View in the north division. The seniors that they have have been playing since their freshman year. And the kids have stayed at the school. And they’ve improved year after year. So this is going to be an excellent football game. We have an excellent football team and so do they,” said Hepola.