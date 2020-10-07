Evangel hoping to get back on the gridiron Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will be at home Saturday afternoon when they host Clarke.

At least they hope to be.

Last week’s Evangel game was postponed after Graceland had a Covid outbreak.

And this weekend’s game against Clarke was supposed to be played September 12th but was moved to Saturday after covid exposure at Clarke.

The Lions are 1-2 while Evangel is 0-2 in this crazy 2020 fall season.

But Evangel coach Chuck Hepola is just happy to be playing a game Saturday.

“We are besides ourselves to be able to get out on the field this Saturday. It’s obviously been a frustrating year knowing that we’ve been able to only get two games in. The guys have been practicing very well. And we’re starting to get a majority of our team back. So we’re ready to get out and play a much improved Clarke team. We’re looking forward to playing at 1 o’clock at Ozark. And getting our guys out there and executing at a high level,” said Hepola.