SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor are in the midst of their goodbye tour of the Heart of America Conference.

Next season the team will play in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

And there are a few debts to settle.

One of those will come Saturday when the 4-2 Valor goes to Baker.

The 3-4 Wildcats have been a thorn in the side of the Valor for years.

Baker’s beaten Evangel nine straight years.

And Valor coach Chuck Hepola has never beaten the Wildcats.

Coach the and players would love to end that streak Saturday.

“Obviously Baker has been a little bit of a nemisis over the years. A very good football club. They’re very well coached and have some excellent players. So what we need to do is stay within ourselves and play. And execute our game plan to the best of our abilities. And be fundamentally sound,” said Hepola.

“We want to leave our mark on this conference when we leave. And make them remember us even though we’re gone. I don’t see a better way of doing that then beating Baker. Moving on, beating the next teams and getting a conference championship,” said Evangel quarterback R.J. Wakley.