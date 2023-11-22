SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On Thanksgiving eve, the Evangel Valor football team was back on the practice turf.

And that’s a good thing.

That means Evangel’s football season is still alive.

The Valor will go to McKenzie, Tennessee Saturday to play Bethel in the second round of the NAIA playoffs.

It’s the first time that Evangel has been to the NAIA playoffs in 18 years.

The Valor had it’s best regular season in years winning all 11 games.

That got the ninth ranked team a first round bye in the playoffs.

But the Valor must hit the road to face a Wildcat team that’s 10-1 on the season.

Both teams have had a week to heal up and be ready for their post season run.

“Yea you know it’s exciting. Evangel has a lot of rich history when it comes to football. It’s been kind of a long time coming for us. I’m just thrilled to death that we’re in the playoffs. But you know we’re not just satisfied at being there. So we want to get out and put our best foot forward. And play our guts out. Yea, they’re a really talented team. So it’ll be a tough task. They’re well coached, but everybody that’s in the playoffs here is well coached and has really good players,” said Evangel coach Chuck Hepola.