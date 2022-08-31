SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Evangel will hit the road this week traveling north to Iowa to face Graceland.

Evangel is 1-0 after beating Clarke last week 31-20.

Chuck Hepola’s Valor will face a Yellowjacket team that it’s beaten five straight times.

One key Evangel weapon is 6-foot-5 Andrew Holden.

The junior is a tight end and last week filled in as Evangel’s place kicker.

He scored a touchdown, and booted a field goal and four extra points accounting for 13 of the Valor’s 31 points.

Evangel’s regular kicker Jonah Edwards is back, but Holden is ready when needed.

“The day of the game he told me I would be kicking and kicking PAT’s. So I really didn’t have time to think about it or worry about it. So my anxiety was gone. I didn’t have any nerves so it kind of worked out for the best. I’m pretty excited to say that I did it in a college game. I scored my first touchdown, so that was really good. And I was glad that I could produce for the team,” said Holden.

“He was very, very productive in that game. He’s just a cool cat. So it was fun to go out there and watch him perform. And this is really the first year that he’s been able to play significantly. So it was fun to watch him contribute in week one,” said Hepola.