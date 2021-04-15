Evangel hands basketball reigns to Bert Capel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Evangel is handing its mens basketball reigns to a former player and assistant coach.

Bert Capel will take over for the retiring Steve Jenkins.

Evangel made the announcement Thursday and will introduce Capel Friday.

Capel has been an assistant with Jenkins for the past two seasons.

He played for Jenkins at Evangel and was a member of the 2002 NAIA national championship team.

After his playing days Capel coached at Evangel, then moved to division one.

He was on the coaching staffs of Florida State and Stetson before coming back to Springfield in 2019.

