Evangel, Graceland look for first victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will hit the road Saturday in search of their first victory of the season.

The Crusaders are 0-2 and will go to Iowa to play Graceland.

The Yellowjackets are also 0-2, and Graceland has not scored a touchdown in it’s two losses.

Evangel is working on its focus this week.

Small mistakes are costing the Crusaders, last week Grand Valley opened the game with a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Coach Chuck Hepola says those things can be corrected.

“Football is the ultimate team game. And you have to get all 11 guys to do their job. Unfortunately you can have one breakdown and that one breakdown can have a tremendous impact on the play. And that breakdown can be as simple as maybe a call we made. So I don’t want to imply that its simply a player thing. It’s really a collective effort. We talk to our team all the time how we win and lose together,” said Hepola.