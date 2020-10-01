Evangel game at Graceland postponed because of Covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For the second time this season, the Evangel Crusaders have had a game postponed because of Covid-19.

Saturday’s game at Graceland has been put on hold because of a breakout on the Yellowjackets team.

Earlier this season, Evangel’s first game against Clarke was postponed because of Covid at Clarke.

That game will be made up October tenth.

The NAIA will have its football playoffs in the spring but gave individual conferences the option to play in the fall if they wanted.

The Heart of America conference elected to play in the fall.

The conference has had 11 games postponed because of Covid-19.