Evangel football’s season finale canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Evangel Crusaders have played their final road game of the 2020 football season.

The school announced Monday that its November 21 game at Graceland has been canceled.

Per a release, “The decision comes at the request of Graceland Athletics after contact tracing and cautionary quarantine procedures were enacted.”

It makes two straight contests that are, so far, off the table for the Crusaders. The final home game of the season against Baker, which was scheduled for November 14, is still listed as ‘postponed’ on the Evangel website.

Like the game with Graceland, the game was postponed at the request of Baker.

The game against Graceland was originally scheduled to be played on October 3, but had to be postponed.

Evangel currently sits at 2-5 this season.