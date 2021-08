DUBUQUE, IA — Evangel football (1-0) opened its 2021 season with a road win at Clarke, 24-9.

EU got a pair of touchdown connections in the 2nd quarter from quarterback Dyllan Decker to wide receiver Dillon Hester taking Evangel to a 21-3 lead.

From there, the team held on to earn the opening week victory.

Next up, Evangel returns to the Ozarks for the home opener and debut at Eagle Stadium in Nixa hosting Graceland for a 6:00 pm kickoff on Saturday, September 4th.