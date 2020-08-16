Evangel football opens fall practice with confidence

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Saturday marked the first day of practice for Evangel football, which will be playing Heart Conference action this fall.

The Crusaders held a pair of practices on day one with a session at midnight and then another Saturday afternoon.

Head Coach Chuck Hepola expressed his excitement for the team’s level of training, saying you couldn’t even tell his team had not practiced in five months.

Attention also went to the players’ safety and health with testing and masks on each helmet.

Hepola, who has a son on the team, says he feels confident in the measures they’ve taken.

“Without question,” he said. “I’ll be honest with you, it’s more safe than people in their just every day lives going to Walmart. Our guys are taken care of. Literally every meeting we’re in everybody’s masked up on campus, even in the classroom, in the meetings, outside. Here on the field you’re seeing that. Our training staff is taking great care of them. The university has done great, great things with making sure the safety protocol with our kids is great. I feel really good about what we’re doing.”

The Crusaders open their season September 12th when they host Clarke in Ozark for a 1 p.m. kickoff.