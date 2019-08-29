Evangel football on a crusade

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will kick off the 2019 season Saturday in Iowa against William Penn.

And this Crusader team has been counting down the days since last November.

That’s when the 9-2 Crusaders were left out of the NAIA playoffs.

The wait is almost over, and most of the Evangel players return for what’s turning into a revenge campaign.

This year’s team starts the season ranked 18th in the country in the NAIA Top 25.

And needless to say the Crusaders are highly motivated.

“The harder you work, the harder it is to surrender. So the fact that our team worked and worked and worked. And then to have that taken away rather then to surrender. It’s tough for our kids,” said Evangel coach Chuck Hepola.

“It’s just more fuel for us to not leave it up to a committee or anyone else. We believe that we have control of our destiny. And if we take care of business every week, every day. And get our job done, it won’t be up to a committee,” said Evangel quarterback Cameron Hardesty.