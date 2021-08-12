Evangel football moving to Nixa’s Eagle Stadium

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Along with a new school nickname, Evangel football will be playing in a new home for the fall 2021 season.

Evangel will play its home football games at Nixa High School’s “Eagle Stadium” this year.

The team has played at Ozark High School’s “Tiger Stadium” since 2016.

As for the new mascot identity, the school says it will be releasing the new nickname “soon” and is in the middle of design work.

Evangel football’s home opener in Nixa is set for Saturday, September 4th against Graceland.