Evangel football looks to past for path forward

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Evangel Football is looking at must win territory ahead if the Valor want to keep playoff aspirations alive.

Evangel has dropped three of its last four, including a homecoming loss to No. 6 Baker this past weekend in a game the Valor had the front foot through at least half the game.

That’s been a common story as Evangel has had multiple games go the other way by just a few plays.

Still the Valor sit 4-4 overall and 1-1 in Heart South Division play and know they’re not out of the playoff picture quite yet with a road trip to 2-6 Mid America Nazarene this Saturday.

And for proof of that confidence in the future, they just need to look to their past.

“We were talking about our 2017 team,” Evangel Head Coach Chuck Hepola said. “In 2017, we won the conference championship. We end up the season 7-4. We were sitting 4-4 with three games left. If we perform like we did that week, we can win these three games and then we can easily be a conference champion. Because I really have a feeling in the north division and the south division play, there’s going to be a one loss team that’s going to be a conference champion. We’re sitting at one loss in our conference. If we can just finish out and finish out the season then we can have the possibility of winning a conference.”