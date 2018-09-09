Sports

Evangel Football improves to 3-0 with win over Benedictine

By:

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 10:54 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 11:14 PM CDT

Evangel Football improves to 3-0 with win over Benedictine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo -- Evangel improved to 3-0 on the season today with a 28-20 win over visting Benedictine College.

The Crusaders fought through the misty rain to open the scoring in the 1st quarter.

Zayne Kyser punched in the ball from five yards out to put Evangel up 7-0.

Benedictine would post the next two touchdowns, but the Crusaders rallied to win 28-20.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected