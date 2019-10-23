Evangel football climbs to 10th, Hardesty gets conference honor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was just a few weeks ago when Evangel Football fell in controversial fashion to now number four Grand View.

Since then the Crusaders have used that loss as fuel, and this Saturday they refused to repeat history.

Evangel took down then number five Benedictine, 35-21 Saturday.

That victory moved the Crusaders from 16th to 10th in the latest NAIA rankings.

It also marked another big day for quarterback Cameron Hardesty.

His 221 yards and four touchdowns earned him Heart Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors heading into a road trip to Mid-America Nazarene.

“Started off the season with a little bit of an injury, so he’s just now starting to get into more of a rhythm,” Evangel Head Coach Chuck Hepola said about Hardesty. “He’s played really well the last couple of weeks. Anytime your signal caller is playing really well, obviously it’s going to give you a chance to play well on offense. It’s fun to watch him. You have a difficult loss, a big win and then being able to beat a school like Benedictine is really nice for our program. Now we just have to get out there and play well against Mid-Am.”

The Crusaders kickoff at Mid-America Nazarene is set for 2:00 p.m. in Olathe, Kansas.