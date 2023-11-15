SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In NAIA action, the Evangel Valor opened up KCAC conference play Wednesday night against Tabor.

Evangel is 1-2 on the season, and will be playing its first game as a member of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

But the Valor and Bluejays have played each other before, but not in 26 years.

Bert Capel is in his third season at the Evangel helm.

And he was looking for his 47th career win against Tabor.

Evangel attacked the Bluejays early, nice ball movement inside to Stephen Salvi for the layup it’s 6-0 Valor.

Then the kick back to a wide open Josh Pritchett who splashes the three pointer it’s 9-1 Evangel.

Later inside to Salvi, his shot is deflected, but Pritchett gets the loose ball and cleans it up, it’s a ten point Valor lead.

Then inside to Jace Coffie, he gets the hoop and the harm, it’s 13-3 Evangel.

And the Valor had four players in double figures, led by Josh Mason’s 17 points and Evangel wins 94-57.

On the womens side, Evangel loses to tabor 65-49, Jade Kirby led the Valor with nine points.