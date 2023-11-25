McKENZIE, Tenn–The Evangel Valor were in McKenzie, Tennessee playing in the second round of the NAIA playoffs.

It’s the first time that the Valor have been to the playoffs in 18 years.

Evangel is ranked ninth, the Bethel Wildcats are ranked seventh.

And the Wildcats had a big second half to hand Evangel its first loss of the season, 40-13.

Evangel’s R.J. Wakley threw a second quarter touchdown pass to Brock Lyle, and Jonah Edwards third quarter field goal made it a one point game.

But then Bethel scored 26 unanswered points and goes onto win 40-13.

Evangel finished the season 11-1, that’s just the fourth time in school history that has been done.