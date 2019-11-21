Evangel dominates Graceland in home opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Evangel Men’s Basketball (3-3) made the most of its home opener Wednesday, topping visiting Graceland 90-75.

It’s the Crusaders first Heart conference win of the season, and their first win over the Yellowjackets in five years.

Nate Davis led the way with a double-double on 19 points and 10 assists.

Standout performances also came from Cade Coffman’s 18 points and Ike Egwu’s 11 points and eight rebounds.

Evangel stays home for its next match up as the Crusaders welcome Peru State to the Ashcroft Center on Saturday, November 23rd for a 4:00 pm tip-off.