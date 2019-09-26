Evangel Crusaders soon to face rival Grand View Vikings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Evangel crusaders will face a major test on Saturday when they go to Iowa.

The 4-0 12th ranked Evangel Crusaders will meet the 4-0 seventh-ranked Grand View Vikings.

These two teams have a heated rivalry.

“They’re good. We’re both 4-0 right now. This is going to be a good game,” Said Ben Friend, the Evangel tailback. “They’re strong, they’re big. All their linebackers outweigh me.”

Last year, Chuck Hepola beat the Vikings for the first time since Grand View joined the Heart of America Conference.

:”These are the games that you really, really enjoy preparing for and playing on Saturday. It was a pretty similar situation as last year. And we were fortunate enough to beat them at home. So two ranked teams going head to head. You can’t beat that. So it ought to be a lot of fun.”

Both the Crusaders and Vikings have stingy defenses which will put some added pressure on the offense to produce.

Chuck Hepola/Evangel Coach